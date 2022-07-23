Ashish Kacholia Portfolio Stock: ICICI Securities is bullish for 37% upside

With a market valuation of Rs. 4,365.36 crore, PCBL Ltd. is a chemical-related small-cap company. The largest producer of carbon black in India, PCBL is a major player internationally with a sizable clientele in more than 45 nations. The brokerage firm ICICI Securities is bullish on the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock PCBL Ltd. and has set a target price of ₹160, which would be a new high for the stock and imply a potential upside of 37% from the current market price of ₹116.50. This comes after the company recorded a 21 per cent growth in consolidated net profit and a 40 per cent growth in revenue in Q1FY23.

