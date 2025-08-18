Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock jumps 11% on Q1 results 2025. Details here

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services surged over 11% on Monday's session after strong Q1 results. On Thursday, August 14, the Fintech company announced that its consolidated net profit surged by 56% year-on-year, reaching approximately ₹26 crore for the first quarter that ended in June 2025. This marks an increase from the net profit of ₹16.73 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by Zaggle Prepaid Ocean.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean's operational revenue rose by around 32% to ₹332 crore for the reported quarter, compared to ₹252.2 crore in the quarter ending June 2024.

"Our first-quarter performance has been our strongest to date, even though it is typically a slower period in the year. The growth in our total customer base and user numbers has led to noticeable healthy growth across our revenue streams," stated Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

The firm has recently welcomed clients including Hindustan Pencils, Apollo Health, Mo Engage, Novozymes, DTDC, CK Birla Healthcare, and Truecaller.

Narayanam mentioned that the company is achieving new heights of scale and efficiency by placing AI at the center of its product strategy.

Ashish Kacholia holds a 2.24% stake in Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, which is equivalent to 3,003,356 shares.

Zaggle Prepaid share price today Zaggle Prepaid share price today opened at ₹387 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹409.50 per share and an intraday low of ₹383.25 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, explained that on the daily chart, we are seeing a bullish reversal Kicking candlestick pattern, the formation is seen with strong surge in volumes and has helped prices to confirm a range breakout. Prices are likely to extend upmove possibly towards 430 levels in the near term, whereas 380 followed by 360 is seen as strong support.

