Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock rises 7% today. Experts see more gain

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Apollo Pipes shares have shot up today to the tune of 7 per cent. As per the stock market experts, this rise in Apollo Pipes share price can be attributed to recent 2:1 bonus announcement making it possible for small investors to invest in this quality stock. They said that rise in volume of the stock is also a reason for rise in the stock price.

According to stock market experts, Apollo Pipes share is a quality share that is expected to go northward on rising infra spending in coming times. They said that water irrigation and infrastructure is expected to fuel company's business in coming times. As Apollo Pipes has expanded at low cost, this can be a good addition in one's stock portfolio at current levels.

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on this Ashish Kacholia share's price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Apollo Pipes major footfall is coming from infrastructure and water irrigation sector, which is expected to continue scaling northward in future as well. The company has a record of expanding at low cost keeping margins on the higher side. So, higher margin and low cost have helped company to sustain in high competition market. This is one of the quality day trading stocks that one can add in one's stock portfolio today."

Advising investors to buy this Ashish Kacholia stock at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy Apollo Pipes shares at current levels for short term target of ₹700 maintaining stop loss little deeper at ₹570 levels." He advised investors to accumulate further if the stock dips to ₹600 levels."

As per trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia holds stake in the company, which is below 1 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

