Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock rises 7% today. Experts see more gain

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on this Ashish Kacholia share's price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Apollo Pipes major footfall is coming from infrastructure and water irrigation sector, which is expected to continue scaling northward in future as well. The company has a record of expanding at low cost keeping margins on the higher side. So, higher margin and low cost have helped company to sustain in high competition market. This is one of the quality day trading stocks that one can add in one's stock portfolio today."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}