Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Zaggle Prepaid jumps 7% after THIS order book update

Stock market today: Ashish Kacholia-owned stock Zaggle Prepaid surged over 7% in Thursday's trading session (May 8) following an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

Advertisement

Zaggle Prepaid, in an exchange filing today, said, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), has entered into an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Grant Thornton).”

Zaggle, a SaaS provider which builds financial solutions and products to manage the business expenses of corporates, has entered into a channel partner agreement with Grant Thornton for a period of three years.

Also Read | Suzlon shares to be in focus on 50 MW windfarm project from Navratna PSU BPCL

As part of the agreement, Grant Thornton will offer the Zaggle Spend Management platform to its corporate clients and large enterprises.

The company had won another contract last month from Aster DM Healthcare. “Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), has entered into an agreement with Aster DM Healthcare Limited,” the small-cap company said in a filing on April 30, 2025.

Advertisement

As part of this one-year agreement, Zaggle would provide Aster DM Healthcare with the Zaggle Save (Employee expense management & benefits).

Ashish Kacholia stock The stock is part of ace investor Ashish Kacholia's portfolio. As of the March 2025 quarter, Kacholia holds 30,03,356 shares of Zaggle, amounting to a 2.24% stake.

Zaggle Share Price Trend Following the order update, Zaggle Prepaid shares witnessed strong buying action, rising over 7% in intra-day deals. The small-cap stock opened the trade at ₹330.55, slightly higher than its previous closing price of ₹324.85. Thereafter, Zaggle stock extended gains to hit the day's high of ₹349.00 on the BSE, gaining as much as 7.43% over its last close.

Advertisement

So far this year, Zaggle stock has fared poorly amid volatile Indian stock market conditions. It has lost 36.76% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, in the last one year, the small-cap stock, part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, has risen 17%, according to data available on the BSE.

As of 10.35 am, Zaggle Prepaid shares traded 6.20% higher at ₹345 apiece.

The company's board is slated to meet next week on Monday, May 12, to consider and approve the financial results for the March 2025 quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.