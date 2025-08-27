Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock to be in focus tomorrow after order win from Standard Chartered Bank

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price will be in focus on Thursday after the company announced receipt of an order from Standard Chartered Bank. Zaggle Prepaid is Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock as the ace investor holds 2.24% in the company.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said it has entered into an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank. As per the terms of the agreement, Zaggle will act as a solution provider by making its offerings like Prepaid payment instruments platform available to Corporate Customers referred by Standard Chartered Bank.

The time period by which the contract is to be executed is 5 years, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said in a regulatory filing on August 27.

Ashish Kacholia’s Stake in Zaggle Prepaid Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 30,03,356 shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, translating to a 2.24% equity stake in the company as of June 2025, according to the latest shareholding data.

Kacholia had increased his stake in the company during the January–March 2025 quarter. He held 29,03,356 shares, or a 2.16% stake, as of December 2024. During the March quarter, he bought an additional 1 lakh shares, raising his holding by 0.08% to 2.24%. His shareholding has remained unchanged through the June 2025 quarter.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, promoters hold 44.20% stake in the company, while public shareholders own 55.80% in the IT services firm.

Zaggle Prepaid Share Price Performance Zaggle Prepaid share price has gained 3% in one month and has fallen 6% in three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 10% in six months, while it has declined 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Zaggle Prepaid shares have risen over 10%.

On Tuesday, Zaggle Prepaid share price ended 3.69% lower at ₹396.75 apiece on the BSE.