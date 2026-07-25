Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this multibagger stock after 200% rally. Do you own?

Ashish Kacholia Q1 portfolio: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased his exposure to Indo SMC, the recently listed electrical infrastructure equipment manufacturer, during the June quarter (Q1 FY27) despite the stock's sharp run-up since listing.

Shareholding data showed that Kacholia raised his stake to 3.03% from 2.46%, adding 1.3 lakh shares during the quarter. The Ahmedabad-based company has emerged as one of the market's strongest performers, with the stock rallying 206% over the past six months and around 190% since the start of 2026.

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Kacholia reshuffles portfolio in Q1 FY27 According to Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia's publicly disclosed portfolio comprises 48 stocks with a combined value of nearly ₹2,900 crore.

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During the June quarter, the investor added Asian Energy as a new portfolio holding, acquiring 5.74 lakh shares, representing 1.2% ownership. He also marginally increased his stake in TechEra Engineering to 6.3% from 6.2%, taking his holding beyond 1 crore shares.

At the same time, Kacholia pared his exposure to several companies. His stake in Tanfac Industries declined to 1.6% from 1.7%, while his holding in Balu Forge eased to 1.58% from 1.6%. He also reduced his stake in Zaggle Prepaid Ocean to 2.16% from 2.2%, and in Yasho Industries to 2.08% from 2.37%.

The cuts were sharper in a few counters. His holding in Fineotex Chemicals dropped to 2.06% from 2.60%, while his stake in Beta Drugs was reduced to 11% from 12.5%. In Vasa Denticity, his ownership declined to 1.3% from 2.7%.

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Meanwhile, Kacholia's stake in Walchandnagar Industries, SG Finserve and Jain Resource Recycling fell below the 1% disclosure threshold during the quarter. His holding in Walchandnagar Industries dropped below 1% from 1.5%, while SG Finserve slipped below 1% from 2.4%, and Jain Resource Recycling fell below 1% from 1.1% at the end of the March quarter, potentially indicating likely exits from the three companies.

Indo SMC reports strong Q1 business momentum The company, which released its Q1 FY27 business update on Thursday, reported revenue of ₹88.12 crore, registering a 136% YoY increase. Indo SMC said it remains well placed to capitalise on rising investments in power distribution infrastructure, industrial electrification and composite material applications.

The company said its business is backed by a diversified portfolio spanning SMC, FRP and electrical components, supported by four strategically located manufacturing facilities. It is also investing in manufacturing automation, expanding production capacity and strengthening its product pipeline with offerings including metering cubicles, VCB panels and RMUs.

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Earlier this week, Indo SMC secured a purchase order worth ₹66.60 crore from an Indian certified engineering company involved in heavy fabrication for sectors such as power, sugar, cement, infrastructure and railways, with operations in Maharashtra. Under the contract, the company will supply Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) panels, with execution scheduled to be completed by July 31, 2026, against the purchase order dated July 21, 2026.

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Indo SMC manufactures advanced electrical enclosures, transformers, switchgear, and SMC and FRP-based products catering to the power distribution, industrial and infrastructure segments. The company operates dedicated SMC, FRP and Electrical Component divisions, with manufacturing facilities spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, supported by in-house research, development and testing capabilities.

Kacholia is among India's most closely tracked smallcap investors, with his portfolio changes closely monitored by both retail and institutional investors for signals on emerging investment opportunities and shifts in market sentiment.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.