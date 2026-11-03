Ashish Kacholia Q2 Portfolio: What's in, what's out? ESDS Software, Ardee Industries, SG Finserve among new stocks; List

Ashish Kacholia Q2 Portfolio: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia made several changes to his publicly disclosed stock portfolio in the September quarter of FY27, according to shareholding data on Trendlyne. The changes included fresh positions in ESDS Software Solutions and Ardee Industries, a higher stake in Indo SMC and Stove Kraft, and reductions in holdings such as Xpro India, Beta Drugs, Carysil and Yasho Industries.

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As per the latest shareholding data displayed on Trendlyne, Kacholia publicly held 46 stocks with a portfolio value of around ₹2,953.8 crore. However, the platform cautioned that the latest quarter's data could be incomplete because some companies had yet to report their shareholding patterns.

Ashish Kacholia adds new stocks, increases stakes in Q2 ESDS Software Solutions: Kacholia acquired a fresh 2.1% stake in ESDS Software Solutions, equivalent to 24.02 lakh shares valued at ₹285.3 crore, according to Trendlyne. The position was among the largest additions to his disclosed portfolio during the quarter.

Ardee Industries: Kacholia acquired a 1.2% stake in Ardee Industries, holding 37.74 lakh shares valued at ₹16.8 crore. The company appeared as a new holding in the September-quarter data.

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SG Finserve: Kacholia's September-quarter holding in SG Finserve stood at 2.3%, comprising 15.44 lakh shares valued at ₹104.6 crore. His holding had not appeared in the June-quarter data, although Trendlyne showed a 2.4% stake in March 2026. The September disclosure therefore marked his return to the publicly reported list of shareholders holding more than 1%.

Indo SMC: Kacholia increased his stake in Indo SMC to 3.3% in September from 3% in June. His holding rose to 7.42 lakh shares from the previous quarter, according to the data.

Stove Kraft: The investor raised his stake in Stove Kraft to 1.9% from 1.7%. His holding stood at 6.35 lakh shares, valued at ₹50.9 crore.

Xpro India, Beta Drugs, Carysil among stocks where Kacholia cut stakes Kacholia reduced his holding in several existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

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Xpro India: His stake fell sharply to 2% in September from 3.9% in June. He held 4.72 lakh shares valued at ₹46.9 crore at the end of the quarter.

Beta Drugs: Kacholia's disclosed stake declined to 10.5% from 11% in June. The holding was valued at ₹204.8 crore and included 11.73 lakh shares.

Carysil: His stake in Carysil fell to 2.7% from 3.5%. The investor held 7.73 lakh shares valued at ₹77.5 crore.

Yasho Industries: Kacholia reduced his stake to 1.5% from 2.1%. His holding stood at 1.79 lakh shares, valued at ₹60.8 crore.

Advait Energy: His stake declined to 1.1% from 1.8%, with the holding valued at ₹20 crore.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Kacholia's holding fell to 2.3% from 2.9%. He held 5.75 lakh shares valued at ₹185.5 crore.

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Safari Industries: His stake declined to 1.6% from 1.8%, with 7.9 lakh shares valued at ₹96.6 crore.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The investor's holding fell to 4.9% from 5.2%, with the stake valued at ₹674.5 crore. Despite the reduction, Shaily Engineering remained one of his largest disclosed holdings by value.

Texel Industries: Kacholia trimmed his stake to 7.4% from 7.9%. The holding stood at 10.46 lakh shares, valued at ₹6.5 crore.

Tanfac Industries: His stake eased to 1.6% from 1.6% in June, with the platform showing a marginal reduction in the holding. The investor held 3.41 lakh shares valued at ₹115.9 crore.

Fineotex Chemical, Dhabriya Polywood and Brand Concepts: Trendlyne marked all three as having fallen below the 1% disclosure threshold for the first time in the September-quarter data. Their exact September-quarter holdings were not displayed. A fall below 1% does not establish that the investor sold his entire position.

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Other holdings remain largely unchanged Trendlyne's data also showed that Kacholia retained positions in several other companies, including Man Industries, Agarwal Industrial, Gujarat Apollo Industries, Thomas Scott, Faze Three, Asian Energy Services, Balu Forge Industries, Sanjivani Paranteral, Bharat Parenterals, Inflame Appliances, Aeroflex Industries, V-Marc India, DU Digital Global, BEW Engineering, Concord Control Systems, Infinium Pharmachem, Shree OSFM E-Mobility, Qualitek Labs, Megatherm Induction, Pratham EPC Projects, TechEra Engineering, C2C Advanced Systems, Quadrant Future Tek, Adcounty Media, Shree Refrigerations and Vikran Engineering.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.