Ashish Kacholia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 1200% in one year

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has almost overhauled his portfolio in January to March 2022 quarter. In recently ended March 2022 quarter, the marquee investor added 3 new stocks in his portfolio, raised stake in 7 portfolio stock whereas he trimmed stake in 6 portfolio stocks. Xpro India is one such Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock in which the market magnet raised his stake in Q4FY22 from 2.89 per cent to 3.57 per cent. Kacholia has raised stake in this multibagger stock despite near 1200 per cent rise in last one year.

