Ashish Kacholia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 1200% in one year

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it surged from 106.70 apiece levels to 1386 per share mark, rising around 1200 per cent in this time

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has almost overhauled his portfolio in January to March 2022 quarter. In recently ended March 2022 quarter, the marquee investor added 3 new stocks in his portfolio, raised stake in 7 portfolio stock whereas he trimmed stake in 6 portfolio stocks. Xpro India is one such Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock in which the market magnet raised his stake in Q4FY22 from 2.89 per cent to 3.57 per cent. Kacholia has raised stake in this multibagger stock despite near 1200 per cent rise in last one year.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Xpro India

As per shareholding pattern of Xpro India for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 3.57 per cent stake in Xpro India, which is 4,21,616 company shares. However, in December 2021 shareholding of the company, Ashish Kacholia was holding 3,41,316 shares or 2.87 per cent stake in the company. So, the marquee investor has raised his stake in the company in Q4FY22 buying 80,300 shares or 0.68 per cent stake in the company.

However, it can't be ascertained whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares in one shot or he bought these Xpro India shares in a calibrated manner becuause shareholding pattern of a company don't divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.

Xpro India share price history

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it surged from 106.70 apiece levels to 1386 per share mark, logging around 1200 per cent rise in this period. In fact, in last 6 months, it has doubled its shareholders money delivering around 110 per cent return on their money.