Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace Indian investor has raised his shareholding in BBSE listed stock Yasho Industries Ltd, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. Popularly known as 'Big Whale', czar of small-cap stocks in India raised his shareholding in the stock from 2.55 per cent to 2.60 per cent buying 5,091 fresh shares or 0.05 per cent stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Yasho Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of Yasho Industries for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,96,322 shares, which is 2.60 per cent of total paid up capital of the BSE listed company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 2,91,231 Yasho Industries shares, which was 2.55 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Yasho Industries share price history

As mentioned earlier, Yasho Industries is one of the multibagger stocks produced by the Indian stock market in recent years. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹450 to ₹1360 apiece levels in last one years, delivering around 200 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In lasts five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹108 apiece levels to ₹1360 per share mark, recording to the tune of 1,150 per cent rise in this period.

Current market capital of Yasho Industries is ₹1,555 crore and its current trade volume is 2,575. So, its a low float stock, which suits to high risk traders' stock portfolio not for a normal positional investor. The multibagger stock is standing at current PE multiple of 29.4, which is almost half of the sector PE multiple of 56.63. Book value per share of this Ashish Kacholia stock is above 152. The 52-week high of the stock is 2,099 whereas 52-week low is ₹418.55 apiece.

Ashish Kacholia trims stake in other multibagger stock

As per the available shareholding pattern of Ashish Kacholia portfolio companies for the recently ended June 2022 quarter, Big Whale has trimmed in one of his multibagger portfolio stocks — Vishnu Chemicals. The ace Indian investors trimmed his stake in the company by selling off 96,478 company shares or 0.81 per cent stake in Vishnu Chemicals. Now, Ashish Kacholia holds 3.38 per cent stake in the company.