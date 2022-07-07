Ashish Kacholia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 200% in one year2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 01:35 PM IST
- Ashish Kacholia raised stake in multibagger stock during Q1FY23 buying 5,091 fresh shares of the company
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace Indian investor has raised his shareholding in BBSE listed stock Yasho Industries Ltd, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. Popularly known as 'Big Whale', czar of small-cap stocks in India raised his shareholding in the stock from 2.55 per cent to 2.60 per cent buying 5,091 fresh shares or 0.05 per cent stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter.