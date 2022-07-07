Ashish Kacholia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 200% in one year

As mentioned earlier, Yasho Industries is one of the multibagger stocks produced by the Indian stock market in recent years. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹450 to ₹1360 apiece levels in last one years, delivering around 200 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In lasts five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹108 apiece levels to ₹1360 per share mark, recording to the tune of 1,150 per cent rise in this period.