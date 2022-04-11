Ashish Kacholia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 550% in one year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor has raised his stake in the company from 2.36 per cent to 2.55 per cent buying 21,800 fresh shares of the multibagger stock during January to March 2022 quarter
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Retail investors and market observers follow ace investors' portfolio to know the direction in which smart money is moving. But, it also help them understand the conviction of the ace investor in regard to particular stock through stake rise, trimming of stake or addition of new stock in their portfolio.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Retail investors and market observers follow ace investors' portfolio to know the direction in which smart money is moving. But, it also help them understand the conviction of the ace investor in regard to particular stock through stake rise, trimming of stake or addition of new stock in their portfolio.
Those retail investors and market observers who follow Ashish Kacholia portfolio, they need to know that ace investor has raised his stake in multibagger stock Yasho Industries that has given around 550 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. Ashish Kacholia has raised his stake in the company from 2.36 per cent to 2.55 per cent buying 21,800 fresh shares of Yasho Industries during January to March 2022 quarter.
Those retail investors and market observers who follow Ashish Kacholia portfolio, they need to know that ace investor has raised his stake in multibagger stock Yasho Industries that has given around 550 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. Ashish Kacholia has raised his stake in the company from 2.36 per cent to 2.55 per cent buying 21,800 fresh shares of Yasho Industries during January to March 2022 quarter.
As per Yasho Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,91,431 shares, which is 2.55 per cent of the net paid up capital of the company. However, in December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 2,69,431 shares or 2.36 per cent stake in the company. So, ace investor ought 21,800 fresh shares or 0.19 per cent stake in the company.
Yasho Industries share price history
Yasho Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has delivered more than 550 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year whereas in last 6 months, it has given around 40 per cent return to its investors. In YTD time, the multibagger stock has given near 60 per cent return to its shareholders while in last one month, it has surged near 8 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!