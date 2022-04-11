Ashish Kacholia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 550% in one year

Yasho Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has delivered more than 550 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year whereas in last 6 months, it has given around 40 per cent return to its investors. In YTD time, the multibagger stock has given near 60 per cent return to its shareholders while in last one month, it has surged near 8 per cent.

