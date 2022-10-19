Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Investor hikes stake in this newly listed stock

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Investor hikes stake in this newly listed stock1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- Ashish Kacholia has increased stake in his portfolio stock SJS Enetrprises Ltd
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has increased his stake in his portfolio stock SJS Enetrprises Ltd during the three month period of the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has increased his stake in his portfolio stock SJS Enetrprises Ltd during the three month period of the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
As per the recent shareholding pattern for the second quarter i.e., July- September 2022 period on the BSE, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,69,839 equity shares or 3.84% stake in the company as of Q2 FY23, which is up from 3.77% stake in the previous quarter of June 2022.
As per the recent shareholding pattern for the second quarter i.e., July- September 2022 period on the BSE, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,69,839 equity shares or 3.84% stake in the company as of Q2 FY23, which is up from 3.77% stake in the previous quarter of June 2022.
SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.
SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.
SJS Enterprises shares made their stock market debut last year on November 15, 2021 and the newly listed stock has surged more than 15% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the counter is down about 6% since its listing.
SJS Enterprises shares made their stock market debut last year on November 15, 2021 and the newly listed stock has surged more than 15% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the counter is down about 6% since its listing.
Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 39 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,775.5 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 39 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,775.5 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Meanwhile, during July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has booked profit in VRL Logistics shares as the investor's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of VRL Logistics, Ashish Kacholia held 12,07,632 shares or 1.37 per cent stake in the company.
Meanwhile, during July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has booked profit in VRL Logistics shares as the investor's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of VRL Logistics, Ashish Kacholia held 12,07,632 shares or 1.37 per cent stake in the company.
The investor has bought stakes in Shankara Building Products Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd during the quarter under review. Shankara Building Products Ltd is an organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India whereas Megastar Foods is into bulk food processing, producing a range of wholesome Wheat Flour Products. Kacholia has also increased his stake in his portfolio stock Xpro India Ltd to 4.4% from 3.9% in the previous quarter.
The investor has bought stakes in Shankara Building Products Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd during the quarter under review. Shankara Building Products Ltd is an organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India whereas Megastar Foods is into bulk food processing, producing a range of wholesome Wheat Flour Products. Kacholia has also increased his stake in his portfolio stock Xpro India Ltd to 4.4% from 3.9% in the previous quarter.