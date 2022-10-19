Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Investor hikes stake in this newly listed stock

The investor has bought stakes in Shankara Building Products Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd during the quarter under review. Shankara Building Products Ltd is an organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India whereas Megastar Foods is into bulk food processing, producing a range of wholesome Wheat Flour Products. Kacholia has also increased his stake in his portfolio stock Xpro India Ltd to 4.4% from 3.9% in the previous quarter.