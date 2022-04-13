Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashish Kacholia raises stake in portfolio stock that is up 10% this year

Ashish Kacholia raises stake in portfolio stock that is up 10% this year

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has remained sideways in 2022 as it has delivered around 10 per cent to its shareholders in YTD time whereas in last one month, this stock has ascended around 2.50 per cent.
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Asit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia has added 10,000 United Drilling Tools shares in Q4FY22

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor has done a lot of rejig in his portfolio during January to March 2022. In Q4FY22, he has added one new stock in his portfolio, raised stake in two portfolio stocks, remained steady in 4 portfolio stocks and trimmed stake in 4 stocks. However, a good number of his portfolio companies are ye to file its shareholding pattern for March 2022 quarter.

United Drilling Tools shares are one of the two Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks in which ace investor has raised stake during January to March 2022 quarter. In Q4FY22, the marquee investor has raised his stake in this portfolio stock from 2.58 per cent to 2.63 per cent buying 10,000 more company shares in this period.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in United Drilling Tools

According to United Drilling Tools shareholding pattern for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 5,34,005 shares or 2.63 per cent stake in the company whereas in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia holds 5,24,005 United Drilling Tools shares, which is 2.58 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, Ashish Kacholia added 10,000 United Drilling Tools shares in Q4FY22.

United Drilling Tools share price history

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has remained sideways in 2022 as it has delivered around 10 per cent to its shareholders in YTD time whereas in last one month, this stock has ascended around 2.50 per cent.