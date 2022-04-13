Ashish Kacholia raises stake in portfolio stock that is up 10% this year

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor has done a lot of rejig in his portfolio during January to March 2022. In Q4FY22, he has added one new stock in his portfolio, raised stake in two portfolio stocks, remained steady in 4 portfolio stocks and trimmed stake in 4 stocks. However, a good number of his portfolio companies are ye to file its shareholding pattern for March 2022 quarter.

