Ashish Kacholia raises stake in these multibagger chemical stocks

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid speculations of market making its bottom after recent sell-off, positional investors are busy finding value picks at discounted price. Some retail investors follow ace investors portfolio as it given them an idea about the direction in which smart money is flowing. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ashish Kacholia has raised his shareholding in two chemical stocks. These two stock are among the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years despite reeling under the heat of global inflation and slowdown concern.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}