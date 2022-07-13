Ashish Kacholia raises stake in these multibagger chemical stocks

Ashish Kacholia raises stake in these multibagger chemical stocks2 min read . 11:47 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid speculations of market making its bottom after recent sell-off, positional investors are busy finding value picks at discounted price. Some retail investors follow ace investors portfolio as it given them an idea about the direction in which smart money is flowing. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ashish Kacholia has raised his shareholding in two chemical stocks. These two stock are among the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years despite reeling under the heat of global inflation and slowdown concern.
Two multibagger chemical stocks in which the 'Whiz Kid' of the stock market has raised his shareholding are Fineotex Chemical and Yasho Industries.
Ashish Kacholia has raised his shareholding in Fineotex Chemical from 1.84 to 1.93 per cent in Q1FY23 whereas he raised his stake in Yasho Industries from 2.55 per cent to 2.60 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter.
Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Fineotex Chemical
As per Fineotex Chemical shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter, the 'Big Whale' of the stock market holds 21,42,534 shares or 1.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the chemical company. In January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 20,42,534 shares or 1.84 per cent stake in the company. So, Whiz Kid of the stock market raised his stake in the company by adding 0.09 per cent shares of the company.
Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Yasho Industries
According to the shareholding pattern of Yasho Industries for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,96,322 shares or 2.60 per cent stake in the company. In January to March 2022 quarter, ace investor was holding 2,91,231 shares or 2.55 per cent stake in the company.
Multibagger returns
As told earlier, both these stocks are one of the multibagger stocks in India. Yasho Industries share price has delivered 275 per cent return in last one year whereas Fineotex Chemical shares have delivered 115 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.
