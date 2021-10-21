Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this chemical stock despite 25% dip in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The value investor known for investing in mid-cap and small-cap stock has almost overhauled his portfolio in July to September 2021 quarter. In this period, ace investor has bought nine new stocks and exited 4 portfolio stocks. However, Ashish Kacholia has raised stake in some of his portfolio shares as well. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is one such company in which India’s ace investor raised his shareholding in Q2FY22 from 1.65 per cent to 1.97 per cent. He decided to raise his stake in the company despite around 25% dip in this stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

As per the shareholding pattern of this pharma company for July to September 2021 quarter, the value investor holds 11,53,566 shares or 1.97 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia held 9,66,000 shares, which was 1.65 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. So, in Q2FY22, Ashish Kacholia bought 1,87,566 shares or 0.32 per cent more stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price history

As per the history of this Ashish Kacholia share, it has remained sideways for last one month yielding around 1.25 per cent to its shareholders. In last 6 months, this pharma stock has given zero return as it went off 5.65 per cent in this period. In year-to-date time, this stock went down from around ₹750 to ₹577 per share levels, logging near 25 per cent dip in 2021.

