Ashish Kacholia portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors as it gives them an idea about the smart money flow in board markets, especially in small-cap segment. These stocks tend to generate alpha return in small time horizon. For such retail investors who follow Ashish Kacholia stocks, there is a piece of good news for them. 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has bet on a chemical stock that existed in its portfolio earlier too. Ashish Kacholia has raised his stake in Yasho Industries during October to December 2022 from 2.60 per cent to 3.82 per cent.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Yasho Industries

As per the Yasho Industries shareholding pattern for October to December 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owns 4,35,350 company shares, which is 3.82 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of Yasho Industries for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 2,96,322 company shares or 2.60 per cent stake in the company. This means, market mogul bought additional 1,39,028 Yasho Industries shares or 1.22 per cent stake during Q3FY23.

However, it will be difficult to establish whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares in one shot or he bought these shares in a calibrated manner. As per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share names of all individual shareholders of the company who owns one per cent of more stake in the company. However, they are not bound to share the details of buying and selling of stocks. So, a shareholding pattern can only divulge about the net shareholding pattern of an individual shareholder and net change in its shareholding from its previous shareholding data.

However, comparing shareholding pattern of Q2FY23 and Q3FY23 of Yasho Industries Ltd, it is clear that Ashish Kacholia added fresh shares of the company that already existed in his portfolio.

After the newsbreak of Ashish Kacholia raising stake in the company, Yasho Industries share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1590 apiece on BSE, logging around 3 per cent rise from its Friday close of ₹1546 levels.

