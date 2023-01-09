Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this chemical stock in Q3. Share jumps2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:05 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia has bought additional 1.22 per cent stake in the chemical stock during Q3FY23
Ashish Kacholia portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors as it gives them an idea about the smart money flow in board markets, especially in small-cap segment. These stocks tend to generate alpha return in small time horizon. For such retail investors who follow Ashish Kacholia stocks, there is a piece of good news for them. 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has bet on a chemical stock that existed in its portfolio earlier too. Ashish Kacholia has raised his stake in Yasho Industries during October to December 2022 from 2.60 per cent to 3.82 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started