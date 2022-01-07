Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashish Kacholia hikes stake in multibagger stock that has rallied over 2,600% in a year

Ashish Kacholia hikes stake in multibagger stock that has rallied over 2,600% in a year

Xpro India shares have rallied a whooping 2,609% in a year
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

  • Ashish Kacholia holds 2.89% stake in the multibagger stock as of December, up from from 2.52% in the previous quarter

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has increased his stake Xpro India in his portfolio during the December quarter. The multibagger stock has surged over a whopping 2,609% in a year's period with the counter rising from around 39 per share level on the BSE to currently hovering around at 1,078 apiece.

Xpro India on Thursday released its shareholding pattern on the BSE for the third quarter i.e., October-December 2021 period. The data showed that Ashish Kacholia holds 3,41,316 shares or 2.89% stake in the company as of December 2021, up from 2,97,216 shares or 2.52% stake in the previous quarter. The investor had picked up stake in Xpro India in the July-September 2021 period. 

Xpro India Limited is part of Birla Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions. It is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. Xpro India shares have gained more than 503% in six months period alone whereas the stock has surged over 16% in the last seven days.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 27 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 1,712 crore, as per Trendlyne.

