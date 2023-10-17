Ashish Kacholia raises stake in this portfolio stock during Q2. Share hits life-time high
Ashish Kacholia raised stake in this small-cap stock during Q2FY24 despite 90% rally in YTD
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid Q2 results 2023 underway, retail investors and market observers are busy scanning portfolio of ace investors because it gives them an idea about the stocks on which stock market magnates are bullish upon. For such retail investors who follow portfolio of ace invetors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor of Dalal Street, Ashish Kacholia has raised stake in one of his portfolio stocks despite getting 90 per cent return from this small-cap stock in YTD time.
