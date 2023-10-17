Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid Q2 results 2023 underway, retail investors and market observers are busy scanning portfolio of ace investors because it gives them an idea about the stocks on which stock market magnates are bullish upon. For such retail investors who follow portfolio of ace invetors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor of Dalal Street, Ashish Kacholia has raised stake in one of his portfolio stocks despite getting 90 per cent return from this small-cap stock in YTD time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Name of that Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is Faze Three. As per the information available on BSE, Ashish Kacholia has raised stake in this small-cap stock from 5.23 per cent to 5.42 per cent during Q2FY24.

After the outbreak of this stock market news, Faze Three witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls and Faze Three share price today opened with upside gap at ₹500 apiece on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹538.75 apiece, which is its new life-time high as well.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for July to September 2023, Ashish Kacholia holds 13,17,554 Faze Three shares, which is 5.42 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of Faze Three in April to June 2023 quarter, Ashish KAcholia was holding 12,71,382 Faze Three shares or 5.23 per cent stake in the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia added 46,172 Faze Three shares during July to September 2023 quarter. Howeer, it is difficult to ascertain whether Ashish Kacholia added all these shares in one shot or in a caliberated manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share names of all individual shareholders who onw one per cent or more shares of the company. But, the company is not bound to shares details of buying and selling of stocks.

Faze Three shares are available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its market cap is ₹1,222 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is around 5.22 lakh and around five hours of trade is still left during Tuesday deals.

