Fineotex operates three manufacturing facilities in India and Malaysia, with a total capacity of 104,000 MTPA, and utilisation at 64% as of Q1FY26. Capacity expansion is in progress, with the first phase of its Ambernath plant—adding 18,000–20,000 MTPA—expected by end-FY26. The company has global partnerships with Eurodye-CTC (Belgium) and HealthGuard (Australia), alongside R&D collaborations in India and Malaysia. To fuel growth and potential acquisitions, it raised ₹3.4 billion via preferential allotments.