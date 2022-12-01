Stock split 2022: Likhitha Infrastructure shares are one of those stocks that are going to split soon. As per the exchange communication of the NSE SME listed company, the board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for stock split. The company board has already declared stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.

Meanwhile, ahead of stock split record date, this Ashish Kacholia share is giving strong upside move. Likhitha Infra share price has surged from around ₹406 to ₹494 apiece levels in last two days, logging near 22 per cent jump in last two straight sessions. In fact, Likhitha Infra share price today climbed to its record high within few minutes of stock market's opening bell. The opened with an upside gap and went on to hit new peak of ₹494.30 apiece on NSE.

Likhitha Infra stock split details

In recent communication with Indian bourses, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio company informed about stock subdivision record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, December 02, 2022, as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of split/Subdivision of 1 (One) equity share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 02 (Two) Equity shares having Face Value of Rs. 05/- (Rupee Five Only) each."

Likhitha Infra share price history

Likhitha Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This stock has risen from around ₹130 to ₹494 apiece levels in last two years, logging around 280 per cent rise in this time horizon. In fact, it is one of the multibagger IPOs as well, which Dalal Street has produced in recent years. Likhitha Infrastructure IPO was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. The stock had a par listing as it opened at around ₹130 apiece levels on BSE and NSE in October 2020. After than the stock has surged to the tune of ₹494 levels. So, if an allottee had remained invested in the small-cap stock till date, its ₹120 apiece shares would have grown more than 300 per cent today.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Likhitha Infra

As per the NSE bulk deal details, Ashish Kacholia bought 3.97 lakh company shares at a price of ₹386 apiece. He bought these shares through bulk deal executed on 30th November 2022 investing around ₹15.32 crore in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

