Ashish Kacholia share climbs to life-time high ahead of stock-split3 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia portfolio company board has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for stock split
Stock split 2022: Likhitha Infrastructure shares are one of those stocks that are going to split soon. As per the exchange communication of the NSE SME listed company, the board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for stock split. The company board has already declared stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.