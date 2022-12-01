Ashish Kacholia share climbs to life-time high ahead of stock-split

Likhitha Infra share price history

Likhitha Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This stock has risen from around ₹130 to ₹494 apiece levels in last two years, logging around 280 per cent rise in this time horizon. In fact, it is one of the multibagger IPOs as well, which Dalal Street has produced in recent years. Likhitha Infrastructure IPO was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. The stock had a par listing as it opened at around ₹130 apiece levels on BSE and NSE in October 2020. After than the stock has surged to the tune of ₹494 levels. So, if an allottee had remained invested in the small-cap stock till date, its ₹120 apiece shares would have grown more than 300 per cent today.