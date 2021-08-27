Ashish Kacholia stock doubles shareholders' money in 2021. Should you buy?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Retail investors scan marquee investors' portfolio to find out value picks because such stock picks give smart return in small time. Mastek shares are one of it. This IT stock is one of the 22 portfolio stocks of Ashish Kacholia and it has doubled shareholders money in 2021. The year to date return of this 'Big Whale' owned stock is robust 114 per cent. However, some analysts are expecting more gains in the counter. They are of the opinion that Mastek share price may go up to ₹2800 to ₹3000 per stock levels.

Highlighting the fundamentals of this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "Mastek has delivered robust profitable growth in past few quarters majorly due to traction in government business, multi-year large deal wins across geographies, client mining, traction in digital technologies, inorganic expansion, cost rationalization which is expected to drive the company's long-term growth further. The stock has rallied in recent past and has become multibagger for the investors in 2021."

Highlighting the fundamentals of this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "Mastek has delivered robust profitable growth in past few quarters majorly due to traction in government business, multi-year large deal wins across geographies, client mining, traction in digital technologies, inorganic expansion, cost rationalization which is expected to drive the company's long-term growth further. The stock has rallied in recent past and has become multibagger for the investors in 2021."

Advising investors to buy this Ashish Kacholia counter; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC global Securities said, "Mastek shares are looking highly bullish as it has given strong breakout on Thursday at ₹2580. One can buy the counter at current market price for the one month target of ₹2800 maintaining stop loss at ₹2470." He said that the stock may go up to ₹3,000 after achieving ₹2800 target.

Advising investors to maintain buy on dips strategy in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock; Sandeep Matta of TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "On the basis of strong fundamentals, efficient parentage and increasing market share, the counter can be accumulated at every dip."

Ashish Kacholia's share holding in Mastek

