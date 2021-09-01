Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading at record high, retail investors are busy finding value picks through marquee investors' portfolio scan. For information to such investors, their search may end at Poly Medicure shares. The stock has gone through profit-booking in recent trade sessions but has remained a value pick for its shareholders throughout the year. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered near 85 per cent return to its shareholders in 2021 while it doubled shareholders' wealth in last one year. However, stock market experts still see more gain in the stock expecting breakout at ₹962 on closing basis.

Advising investors to buy this Ashish Kacholia stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This stock looks good on chart pattern. One can buy and hold this counter for an upside target of ₹1000 to ₹1050 maintaining stop loss at ₹875."

Sharing important levels in regard to this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock has immediate support at ₹910 and it is currently facing a minor hurdle at ₹962. The stock may give breakout above this level on closing basis and hence, investors are advised to buy this stock at current market price and keep on accumulating till it is trading above ₹910 per equity share. After giving breakout, the stock may go up to ₹1100 in medium term time horizon."

Poly Medicure share price history

This Ashish Kacholia share has gone through some profit-booking in recent trade sessions as it has shed around 2 per cent in the last one month. But, in last six months, it has given 32 per cent return to its shareholders, while its year to date return or its yield in 2021 is at whopping 85 per cent. Similarly, in the last one year, Poly Medicure share price has shot up around 135 per cent — doubling shareholders' wealth in this period.

Ashish Kacholia share holding in Poly Medicure

As per Poly Medicure shareholding pattern for Q1FY2021-22 period, Ashish Kacholia holds 16 lakh shares of the company, which is around 1.66 per cent of the net company shares. Interestingly, Ashish Kacholia used to hold 17 lakh company shares in March 2021 quarter, which was around 1.77 per cent of the net company shares. So, Ashish Kacholia sold out 1 lakh Poly Medicure shares in April to June 2021 quarter.

