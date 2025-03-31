Ashish Kacholia stock Fineotex Chemical in focus as promoter raises stake; down 38% in a year

Fineotex Chemical, a specialty chemicals manufacturer backed by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, has been in the spotlight following multiple stake purchases by its promoters. Despite the buying activity, the smallcap stock has witnessed a steep decline of 38 percent over the past year, although it remains a multibagger over the last five years.

Promoter Buys Additional Shares In a recent regulatory filing, Fineotex Chemical disclosed that one of its promoters, Aarti Mitesh Jhunjhunwala, acquired 4,000 equity shares through open market transactions on March 28, 2025. The purchase, worth ₹9.52 lakh, increased Jhunjhunwala’s holding from 81,050 shares to 85,050 shares. However, her overall stake in the company remained marginal at 0.07 percent.

Earlier this month, another promoter, Sanjay Tibrewala, purchased 20,000 shares of Fineotex Chemical worth ₹41.31 lakh through open market deals on March 6, 2025. With this acquisition, Tibrewala’s shareholding increased from 34,34,900 shares to 34,54,900 shares, raising his stake slightly from 3 percent to 3.02 percent.

As per the shareholding pattern reported in December 2024, the Promoter & Promoter Group collectively held 7,20,25,027 equity shares, accounting for 62.86 percent of the company’s total shareholding. The remaining 37.14 percent was owned by public shareholders.

Ashish Kacholia’s Stake in Fineotex Chemical Veteran investor Ashish Kacholia holds a significant stake in Fineotex Chemical. According to the December 2024 shareholding data, Kacholia owned 31,35,568 equity shares, representing a 2.7 percent stake in the company. His holding is valued at approximately ₹72.1 crore.

Stock Performance Despite the recent promoter buying activity, Fineotex Chemical's stock has struggled over the past year, losing 38 percent of its value. In March 2025, the stock remained largely flat, rising just 0.6 percent after enduring five consecutive months of losses.

The stock dropped nearly 30 percent in February, 1.6 percent in January, 6.2 percent in December, 6 percent in November, and 7.6 percent in October.

However, on a longer-term basis, Fineotex Chemical has been a multibagger, delivering over 1,400 percent returns in the last five years.

Weak Q3FY25 and Nine-Month Financial Results Fineotex Chemical's recent financial performance has also been under pressure. In Q3FY25, the company’s net sales declined by 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹125.92 crore, while its net profit fell by 15 percent to ₹27.63 crore.

For the nine months ended December 2024 (9MFY25), the company reported a 1 percent decline in net sales to ₹413.55 crore. Its net profit decreased by 2 percent to ₹89.08 crore compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

Fineotex Chemical has garnered attention with increased promoter buying, but the stock continues to face selling pressure, falling 38 percent over the past year. While the company’s long-term performance remains impressive, delivering multibagger gains, its recent financials indicate weakness in both sales and profits. Meanwhile, the growing promoter stake and Ashish Kacholia’s substantial holding signal confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.