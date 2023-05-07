ADF Foods, a small-cap FMCG company, closed on Friday with a market worth of ₹1,669.60 Cr. ADF Foods is a well-known food manufacturer with operations in more than 55 nations. ADF Foods Limited records its best annual revenue and profit on a stand-alone basis, as well as an enormous rise in both EBITDA and PAT margin.

During Q4 FY23, the company recorded standalone revenue from operations of ₹98.2 Cr up by 19.0% YoY from ₹82.4 Cr in Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its revenue stood at ₹353.3 Cr up by 17.0% You from ₹302.0 Cr in FY22.

The company said its standalone EBITDA reached ₹28.3 Cr in Q4FY23 up by 99.8% YoY from ₹14.1 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter, whereas in FY23 its EBITDA stood at ₹76.8 Cr up by 44.1% from ₹53.3 Cr recorded in FY22. EBITDA jumped from 17.2% in Q4FY22 to 28.8% in Q4FY23 and from 17.6% in FY22 to 21.7% in FY23.

ADF Foods said its standalone net profit reached ₹20.3 Cr in the quarter ended March 2023 up by 71.8% YoY from ₹11.8 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter whereas in FY23 its net profit stood at ₹60.0 Cr up by 44.6% YoY from ₹41.5 Cr recorded in FY22. The company said its PAT margin jumped from 14.3% in Q4FY22 to 20.7% in Q4FY23 and 13.7% in FY22 to 17.0% in FY23.

Its consolidated revenue increased by 13.8% to Rs. 123.1 Cr y-o-y in Q4 FY23, while EBITDA and PAT increased by 73.2% and 42.6% y-o-y, respectively, to Rs. 26.5 Cr and Rs. 16.1 Cr.

ADF Foods said in a statement that it has recorded “Highest ever standalone Annual Revenue, EBITDA and PAT coupled with robust expansion in EBITDA and PAT margin. It is the highest standalone PAT margin in history of the company on a quarterly as well as yearly basis."

ADF Foods said its flagship brand ‘Ashoka’ has now crossed Rs. 200 Cr in revenue, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% over the last 2 years.

ADF Foods said its Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- per share and approved a sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

On Friday the shares of ADF Foods closed on the NSE at ₹759 apiece down by 1.62% from the previous close of ₹771.50. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹958.30 on (13-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹650.00 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 36.50%, FIIs stake of 9.38%, DIIs stake of 7.88% and a public stake of 46.24%. As per the shareholding pattern of ADF Foods, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 2,27,605 shares or 1.04% stake in the company.

