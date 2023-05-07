Ashish Kacholia stock records highest ever PAT margin, Board declares stock split and 50% dividend

On Friday the shares of ADF Foods closed on the NSE at ₹759 apiece down by 1.62% from the previous close of ₹771.50. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹958.30 on (13-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹650.00 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 36.50%, FIIs stake of 9.38%, DIIs stake of 7.88% and a public stake of 46.24%. As per the shareholding pattern of ADF Foods, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 2,27,605 shares or 1.04% stake in the company.

