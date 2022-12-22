Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has booked partial profit in D-Link India shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. As per the NSE bulk deal details, Ashish Kacholia has sold out 2.13 lakh D-Link India shares at ₹242.56 apiece. This means, ace investor has fished out ₹5,16,65,280 or ₹5.16 crore from this multibagger stock . After this partial profit booking by Ashish Kacholia in D-Link India Ltd, his shareholding in the company has come down at 2.74 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in D-Link

According to shareholding pattern of D-Link India Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,86,350 D-Link India shares or 3.34 per cent stake in the company. As Ashish Kacholia has sold out 2.13 lakh shares or 0.60 per cent stake in the company, his shareholding in D-Link has come down at 2.74 per cent now. It should be noted that Ashish Kacholia's name was not there in the list of individual shareholders in June 2022 shareholding pattern of D-Link India Ltd. Ashish Kacholia has added this multibagger stock in his portfolio during July to September 2022 quarter.

D-Link India share price history

In last one month, D-Link India share price has remained under profit-booking heat. In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia stock has slipped from around ₹272 to ₹228 apiece levels, logging more than 16 per cent slide in this time. However, in last six months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has doubled shareholders' money delivering more than 100 per cent return to its positional investors. In last six months, D-Link India share price has risen from around ₹112.50 to ₹228 per share levels, ascending more than 100 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has delivered more than 60 per cent return to its shareholders.

