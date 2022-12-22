Ashish Kacholia trims stake in multibagger stock after 100% return in 6 months1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:31 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: As per NSE bulk deals, Ashish Kacholia has sold out 2.13 lakh shares of the company at ₹242.56 apiece
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has booked partial profit in D-Link India shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. As per the NSE bulk deal details, Ashish Kacholia has sold out 2.13 lakh D-Link India shares at ₹242.56 apiece. This means, ace investor has fished out ₹5,16,65,280 or ₹5.16 crore from this multibagger stock. After this partial profit booking by Ashish Kacholia in D-Link India Ltd, his shareholding in the company has come down at 2.74 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
