Ashish Kacholia trims stake in multibagger stock after 100% return in 6 months

D-Link India share price history

In last one month, D-Link India share price has remained under profit-booking heat. In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia stock has slipped from around ₹272 to ₹228 apiece levels, logging more than 16 per cent slide in this time. However, in last six months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has doubled shareholders' money delivering more than 100 per cent return to its positional investors. In last six months, D-Link India share price has risen from around ₹112.50 to ₹228 per share levels, ascending more than 100 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has delivered more than 60 per cent return to its shareholders.