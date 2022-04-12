Ashish Kacholia portfolio has gone through huge overhauling in January to March 2022 quarter. In this period, ace investor has added one stock in his portfolio, raised stake in two portfolio stocks and trimmed shareholding in three portfolio stocks. Vishnu Chemicals is one such Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock in which ace investor has cut down his stake in Q4FY22 from 4.81 per cent to 4.19 per cent.

Interestingly, Vishnu Chemicals shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has delivered around 450 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Vishnu Chemicals

According to Vishnu Chemicals shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia holds 5 lakh company shares, which is 4.19 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. If we look at Vishnu Chemicals shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, ace investor's shareholding stood at 5.75 lakh company shares or 4.81 per cent stake in the company. So, the marquee investor has sold out 75 lakh shares or 0.62 per cent stake in the company.

Vishnu Chemicals share price history

This multibagger stock has delivered staggering return to its shareholders in recent sessions. In YTD time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolios tock has risen from ₹854 to ₹1620 per share levels, logging near 90 per cent rise in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has doubled its investors' money by giving more than 115 per cent return in this period. However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from 290 to ₹1620 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of 450 per cent in this period.

