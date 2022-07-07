Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid bear-hit market, importance of booking profit at right time has suddenly become a talking point. Ace investors always say that one should remain invested in a stock as long as one can but they also maintain that one should have an investment goal in mind and once that goal is achieved, one should not wait for more returns and come out of its position or ahead of goal achievement, boking partial profit can be a good practice. 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia has done the same. The ace Indian investor has booked partial profit in Vishnu chemicals shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in last one year. This multibagger chemical stock has delivered near 75 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022 whereas in last one year, it has given around 150 per cent return to is investors.

According to Vishnu Chemicals shareholding patter for April to June 2022 period, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,03,522 shares of the company, which is 3.38 per cent of total paid-up capital of Vishnu Chemicals. In January to March 2022 quarter, Big Whale Ashish Kacholia was holding 5 lakh Vishnu chemicals shares, which was 4.19 per cent of total paid-up capital of the multibagger chemical company. Hence, the ace investor has trimmed his stake in the company by selling off 96,478 company shares or 0.81 per cent stake in the company.

This is for the third consecutive quarter when Ashish Kacholia booked partial profit in Vishnu Chemicals. After keeping his stake steady in the chemical company at around 4.90 per cent of total paid-up capital of Vishnu Chemicals, Ashish Kacholia first trimmed his stake in the company in December 2021 quarter to around 4.8 per cent. Later on in January to March 2022 quarter, he further cut down his stake in the company and brought it down at 4.19 per cent.

Vishnu Chemicals share price history

As mentioned above, Vishnu Chemicals shares are one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in last one year. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹855 to ₹1502 levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this chemical stock has shot up from around ₹600 apiece levels to ₹1502 per share levels, recording near 150 per cent rise in last one year. Similarly, in last 5 years, this stock has risen from around ₹460 to ₹1502 levels, clocking around 475 per cent rise in this period.