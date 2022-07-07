Ashish Kacholia trims stake in this multibagger chemical stock. Do you own?

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Amid bear-hit market, importance of booking profit at right time has suddenly become a talking point. Ace investors always say that one should remain invested in a stock as long as one can but they also maintain that one should have an investment goal in mind and once that goal is achieved, one should not wait for more returns and come out of its position or ahead of goal achievement, boking partial profit can be a good practice. 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia has done the same. The ace Indian investor has booked partial profit in Vishnu chemicals shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in last one year. This multibagger chemical stock has delivered near 75 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022 whereas in last one year, it has given around 150 per cent return to is investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}