Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This multibagger stock has doubled investors' money in the last six months whereas, in one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has given more than 350 percent return to its positional shareholders. However, it seems that ace investor Ashish Kacholia is still bullish on this multibagger stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Man Industries (India) Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market owns a 2.10 percent stake in this multibagger small-cap stock.

Ashish Kacholia's latest buy

As per the shareholding pattern of Man Industries (India) Ltd for the Q4FY24 period, Ashish Kacholia owns 13,62,395 shares of this multibagger stock, which is 2.10 percent of the total paid-up capital of this small-cap company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the company for the previous quarter of FY24, Ashish Kacholia's name was not mentioned in the list of public shareholders. This means Ashish Kacholia picked up a fresh stake in the company during the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

Man India share price history

This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy is one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. In one month, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen over 15 percent whereas in the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 110 percent. In YTD time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from nearly ₹279 to ₹425 apiece on NSE, logging nearly 50 percent in this period. In one year, this Ashish Kacholia stock has risen from around ₹92.25 to ₹425 apiece level, logging more than 350 percent rally in this period. Likewise, in the last five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹68.25 to ₹425 per share level, recording to the tune of over 500 percent rise in this time.

This new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. The market cap of this multibagger stock is ₹2,751 crore and its current trade volume is 16,793. However, around five hours of trade is still left on Thursday. The 52-week high of this small-cap stock is 454.90 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹91.15 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!