Ashish Kacholia's name appears in shareholding pattern of multibagger stock Man Industries
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As of 31st March 2024, the ace investor of the Indian stock market holds 2.10% stake in this multibagger stock
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This multibagger stock has doubled investors' money in the last six months whereas, in one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has given more than 350 percent return to its positional shareholders. However, it seems that ace investor Ashish Kacholia is still bullish on this multibagger stock. As per the shareholding pattern of Man Industries (India) Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market owns a 2.10 percent stake in this multibagger small-cap stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started