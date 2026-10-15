Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock: Up 70% in YTD | Experts see more upside — target price, stop-loss

Ashish Kacholia portfolio 2026 latest buy | Stocks to buy today: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia is known for picking lesser-known small-cap stocks, which tend to deliver whopping returns in a small time horizon. The ‘Big Whale’ of the Indian stock market is in the news for his portfolio these days, as his name has reappeared in the latest shareholding pattern of SG Finserve Ltd. The ‘Czar of Small-cap Stocks’ had offloaded his shareholding in this stock, which has delivered 70% YTD returns by rising from around ₹406.55 to ₹690 apiece levels on the NSE. In the September 2026 quarter, Ashish Kacholi bought fresh SG Finserve shares and in the shareholding pattern of the company, the ace Indian investor is shown holding 15,44,009 SG Finserve shares, which is 2.29% of the total paid-up capital of the small-cap company.
Speaking on the reasons that are fueling this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “SG Finserve share price rally can be attributed to three major reasons: strong growth in the previous fiscal, expansion of the loan book, and strong Q1 results 2026.”
The SEBI-registered market expert said Ashish Kacholia's latest buy registered strong growth in FY26, which further continued in the April to June 2026 quarter. In FY26, the company's profit grew from around ₹81 crore to ₹127 crore, up 58% from FY25. In FY26, the company reported around 25% growth in its loan book at around ₹3,950 crore.
“This growth story continued in the April to June 2026 quarter, as the company reported around 120% growth in net profit and doubled total income to ₹136 crore YoY,” Anuj Gupta said.
Expecting the bull run to continue in Ashish Kacholia's latest buy, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “SG Finserve shares are looking positive on the technical chart. The stock has strong support placed at ₹648. On breaking above ₹705 on a closing basis, we can expect the stock to touch ₹750 and ₹775, respectively.”
According to the shareholding pattern of SG Finserve Ltd for Q2FY27, Ashish Kacholia holds 15,44,009 shares, representing 2.29% of the company's total paid-up capital. In the April to June 2026 quarter's shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing; this means the ‘Big Whale’ bought fresh shares in the company during the July to September 2026 period. However, the ace Indian investor held a 2.31% stake in the company in the March 2026 shareholding pattern.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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