Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock: Up 70% in YTD | Experts see more upside — target price, stop-loss

Ashish Kacholia portfolio 2026 latest buy | Stocks to buy today: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia is known for picking lesser-known small-cap stocks, which tend to deliver whopping returns in a small time horizon. The ‘Big Whale’ of the Indian stock market is in the news for his portfolio these days, as his name has reappeared in the latest shareholding pattern of SG Finserve Ltd. The ‘Czar of Small-cap Stocks’ had offloaded his shareholding in this stock, which has delivered 70% YTD returns by rising from around ₹406.55 to ₹690 apiece levels on the NSE. In the September 2026 quarter, Ashish Kacholi bought fresh SG Finserve shares and in the shareholding pattern of the company, the ace Indian investor is shown holding 15,44,009 SG Finserve shares, which is 2.29% of the total paid-up capital of the small-cap company.
Speaking on the reasons that are fueling this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “SG Finserve share price rally can be attributed to three major reasons: strong growth in the previous fiscal, expansion of the loan book, and strong Q1 results 2026.”
The SEBI-registered market expert said Ashish Kacholia's latest buy registered strong growth in FY26, which further continued in the April to June 2026 quarter. In FY26, the company's profit grew from around ₹81 crore to ₹127 crore, up 58% from FY25. In FY26, the company reported around 25% growth in its loan book at around ₹3,950 crore.
“This growth story continued in the April to June 2026 quarter, as the company reported around 120% growth in net profit and doubled total income to ₹136 crore YoY,” Anuj Gupta said.
Expecting the bull run to continue in Ashish Kacholia's latest buy, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “SG Finserve shares are looking positive on the technical chart. The stock has strong support placed at ₹648. On breaking above ₹705 on a closing basis, we can expect the stock to touch ₹750 and ₹775, respectively.”
According to the shareholding pattern of SG Finserve Ltd for Q2FY27, Ashish Kacholia holds 15,44,009 shares, representing 2.29% of the company's total paid-up capital. In the April to June 2026 quarter's shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing; this means the ‘Big Whale’ bought fresh shares in the company during the July to September 2026 period. However, the ace Indian investor held a 2.31% stake in the company in the March 2026 shareholding pattern.
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