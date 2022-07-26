Ashneer Grover says ‘Zomato stock ₹450 ka hota if…’2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:47 AM IST
Zomato shares extended decline with the stock hitting a new all-time low for the second consecutive day today
Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato today tumbled over 11 per cent and hit its all-time low in intra-day trade. Former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover took to Twitter and said that if Zomato would have merged with Swiggy instead of BlinkIt, the shares would have jumped to ₹450.