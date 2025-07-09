Ashok Leyland announces record date for 1:1 bonus share issue.

Ashok Leyland, on Wednesday, announced that it has fixed July 16 as the record date for the issue of bonus shares. The company also informed that the allotment date of bonus shares has been set as Thursday, July 17.

“ We wish to inform that the Allotment Committee has fixed Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for allotment of Bonus Shares. Further, in accordance with SEBI circular dated September 16, 2024, the deemed date of allotment of Bonus Shares shall be Thursday, July 17, 2025, and these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e. Friday, July 18, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing dated July 9.

Ashok Leyland bonus issue details In May 2024, the company had announced the issue of free shares in the ratio of 1:1, along with dividend and March quarter results.

Ashok Leyland has announced a bonus issue, offering one additional share for every existing share held by its shareholders. The company last issued bonus shares in 2011, when shareholders also received one bonus share for each share they owned.

Additionally, the company also approved a dividend of ₹4.25 per share for its shareholders, with the total payout amounting to ₹1,248 crore.

