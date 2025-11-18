Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, and more: 10 stocks turn ex-dividend today; check full list

Dividend Stocks: A raft of dividend-paying stocks is expected to be in focus on Tuesday, November 18. Shares of Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, Man Infraconstruction, Amrutanjan Health Care and several others turn ex-dividend today, November 18, 2025. Investors must hold these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date to qualify for the declared interim payouts.

In total, ten companies will trade ex-dividend, cutting across sectors such as automobiles, infrastructure, educational publishing, metals, and speciality chemicals. The list also includes East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Navneet Education, Precision Wires India and Venus Pipes & Tubes.

Dividends represent a share of a company’s profits distributed to its shareholders. Companies typically issue dividends to reward investors for their stake in the business, signalling stable cash flows or a strong financial position. On the ex-dividend date, stocks usually adjust lower in price to reflect the payout being detached from the share’s intrinsic value. Investors who buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date are not eligible for that particular dividend.

Ex-dividend Stocks Among today’s interim payouts, Asian Paints leads with a dividend of ₹4.50 per share. The paint major is known for its consistent shareholder returns driven by robust profitability and strong demand visibility. The dividend could offer a short-term catalyst for the counter, which remains a heavyweight in the consumption and home-improvement theme.

Cochin Shipyard follows with an interim dividend of ₹4 per share. The defence shipbuilder has enjoyed healthy order inflows and strong operational momentum, supported by rising defence and maritime investments.

Navneet Education has declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share. As a key player in educational publishing and stationery, the company continues to gain from the post-pandemic recovery in the school ecosystem.

Man Infraconstruction will distribute ₹0.45 per share. The EPC contractor and real estate developer has seen a steady pickup in project execution.

Ashok Leyland and Amrutanjan Health Care have each announced interim dividends of ₹1 per share. Ashok Leyland, one of the country’s largest commercial vehicle makers, continues to benefit from improving freight movement and replacement demand cycles.

Among the other names, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing will pay ₹0.50 per share, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared a smaller payout of ₹0.07 per share. Precision Wires India has announced ₹0.35 per share, and Venus Pipes & Tubes will distribute ₹0.50 per share.

All ten companies have fixed November 18, 2025, as the record date, with their shares turning ex-dividend today. As trading commences, markets will factor in the dividend adjustments, and dividend-focused investors will closely track movement in these counters.

Dividend Table (Ex-Date: November 18, 2025)

