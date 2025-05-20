Ashok Leyland bonus share issue: Board meet slated on May 23; stock rises 3%

Stock Market today: For Ashok Leyland bonus share issue, the Board meeting is slated on 23 May, 2025. The Ashok Leyland share price gained up to 3% in the morning trades on Tuesday following the bonus issue announcement

According to Ashok Leyland, in accordance with their letter from May 8, 2025, in which they indicated that, among other things, a Board meeting is planned for May 23, 2025, to discuss the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, they also wish to inform that, at the meeting dated 23rd May 2025, the Board of Directors may consider the proposal for issue of Bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals as required.