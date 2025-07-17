Ashok Leyland bonus share issue: Company announces allotment of free shares in 1:1 ratio

Ashok Leyland bonus share issue: A day after the record date for Ashok Leyland's bonus share issue, the auto company today, July 17, announced the allotment of free shares.

The company's board, earlier in May, along with its Q4 results announcement, had approved a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning the company would allot one share at no additional cost to investors for every share held by them as on the record date.

Following this, the company today informed about the allotment of 293.65 crore bonus shares to its shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Shareholders as on Wednesday, July 16.

"We hereby inform that as on the deemed date of allotment i.e. today, July 17, 2025, the allotment of 293,65,27,276 Bonus Equity Shares of ₹1/- each in the ratio 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹ 1- each held by those eligible Shareholders whose name appeared in the Register of Shareholders of the Company as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, i.e., the Record Date fixed for this purpose has been effected," the company said in a filing with the exchanges today. Ashok Leyland further added that these bonus shares will be made available for trading tomorrow, Friday, July 18, 2025.

"The Bonus equity shares so allotted rank pari passu in all respects with the fully paid-up equity shares of the company as existing on the record date," the company added.

This marked the second bonus share announcement by Ashok Leyland. The BSE 200 company had earlier announced a 1:1 bonus share issue in 2011.

Ashok Leyland share price Ashok Leyland shares traded on a subdued note amid lacklustre sentiment in the Indian stock market. During the day, Ashok Leyland shares hit a low of ₹123.30 and a high of ₹125.60 apiece. The trading volumes so far were lower than average.

Ashok Leyland's share price was down 0.40% at ₹124.10 at around 11.50 am.

