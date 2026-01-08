India’s commercial vehicle boom is back—and Ashok Leyland stands to gain most

Its popular Saathi model now accounts for 22-25% of total LCV volumes. Growth was even stronger in the 2-4 tonne category, which rose 13% in Q2 and 15% in October, aided by the GST rate cut. This lowered acquisition costs by around 10%, making new trucks and buses more affordable. The company also gained market share during H1FY26, increasing MHCV share by 50 bps to 31% and LCV share by 90 bps to 13.2%. Exports surged 45% year-on-year to 4,784 units in Q2, driven by GCC, African, and SAARC demand.