Ashok Leyland, India Cements, 5 other shares placed under F&O ban list
F&O ban list: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company, and SAIL are the other 5 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban.
F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
