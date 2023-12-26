Ashok Leyland, India Cements, 5 other shares placed under F&O ban list

F&O ban list: A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, National Aluminium Company Limited, and SAIL are the 7 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for December 26.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

In the week ahead, the Indian stock market is likely to remain range-bound.

On Friday, the benchmark equity indices extended gains following buying in IT stocks and firm trends in the US markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE 30-share Sensex climbed 241.86 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 71,106.96, while the Nifty 50 went up by 94.35 points, or 0.44%, to 21,349.40.

In the broader markets, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.04% and midcap index climbed 0.74%.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty rallied over 2% each, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Auto gained over a percent each. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services ended in the red. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!