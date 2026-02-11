Ashok Leyland Q3 Results: Company posts highest-ever net profit of ₹796 crore, revenue up 22%

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, announced its December quarter results during market hours on Wednesday, February 11, reporting its highest-ever third-quarter revenue, EBITDA, and net profit, driven by higher sales.

It posted a consolidated net profit of ₹796 crore, marking a 4% increase over the same period last year, after accounting for a one-time charge of ₹308 crore towards the new labour Code.

The company recorded its highest-ever Q3 revenue of ₹11,534 crore, marking a 22% increase over the same period last year. Q3 EBITDA also reached an all-time high of ₹1,535 crore, up 27% from ₹1,211 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA margins expanded by 500 basis points year-on-year to 13.3%, extending the streak of double-digit margins to 12 consecutive quarters, according to the company's earnings' filing.

During the quarter, the company’s MHCV wholesale volumes stood at 32,929 units, a 23% surge compared to 26,692 units in the year-ago quarter. This growth outpaced the industry’s Q3 performance, resulting in a market share gain.

LCV volumes came in at 20,518 units in Q3FY26, compared with 15,754 units in Q3FY25, reflecting a 30% increase. This too was higher than the industry volume growth (as per VAHAN data), leading to further market share gains, its earnings' filing showed.

Export volumes during Q3FY26 stood at 4,965 units, up from 4,151 units in Q3FY25, registering a 20% growth.