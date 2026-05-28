Ashok Leyland Q4 Results: Firm posts highest-ever quarterly PAT at ₹1,405 crore; ₹2.50/share dividend declared

Ashok Leyland Q4 Results: Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced the highest-ever quarterly and annual profit after tax (PAT), revenue and EBITDA on Thursday, 28 May, led by strong volumes.

The company posted a 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,404.7 crore in Q4FY26 as against ₹1,245.87 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, the figure rose 76% from ₹796.02 crore posted at the end of the December quarter.

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Revenue from operations increased by 19% YoY to ₹14,160 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 from ₹11,907 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹2,066 crore for Q4 FY26, up 15% from ₹1,791 crore for the same period last year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

For the full financial year, Ashok Leyland's profit rose 8% YoY to ₹3,566 crore while the revenues jumped 14% to ₹44,007 crore.

FY26 EBITDA was at ₹5,732 crore vis-a-vis ₹4,931 crore last year. The company ended the financial year with net cash of ₹5,899 crore, higher than ₹4,242 crore at the end of the previous year.

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Overall CV volumes scaled a new all-time high of 220,437 units, surpassing the previous peak of 197,366 units achieved in FY19, according to a press release shared by the company. The figure was also higher by 13% over last year

LCV volumes set a new benchmark, reaching 74,322 units, well above the earlier high of 66,633 units in FY24. Export volumes also reached a historic high of 18,082 units, delivering a robust growth of 18.5% over the previous year’s 15,255 units.

Ashok Leyland Dividend Details The Board of Directors of Ashok Leyland, at their meeting held today, have declared a second interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The said second interim dividend would be paid on or before 26 June, the company said in an exchange filing.

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It had earlier announced the dividend record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the second interim dividend as Wednesday, 3 June. There will not be any final dividend for FY 2025-26, the company said.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland Limited said, “FY26 has been a defining year for us, marked by record-breaking achievements across revenue, EBITDA, profitability and cash generation. Our strong margin expansion reflects the success of our premiumization strategy, the resilience of our operations, and the growing strength of our diversified business portfolio. A record cash surplus of nearly Rs. 6,000 crore provides us with significant firepower for enhanced investments in products, technology and future-ready solutions, while continuing to elevate customer experience."

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With three consecutive years of record performance, we are more confident than ever in our ability to strengthen our technology leadership, gain market share and further enhance price realisation through superior value delivery, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

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