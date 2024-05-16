Active Stocks
Ashok Leyland share price at 52-week highs: Remains momentum pick of Axis Securities, who expects more than 12% upside

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: Ashok Leyland share price scaled 52-week highs of ₹207.45 on Thursday on the NSE. The share price has risen more than 28% since March lows and Axis Securities expects gains of more than 12%

Stock Market Today: Ashok Leyland share price scaled 52-week highs of 207.45 on the NSE on Thursday before closing at 206.70 levels. Ashok Leyland share price has gained more than 28% since March Lows.

Ashok Leyland share price remains momentum pick of Axis Securities who expects more than 12% gains for the stock

203- 199 remains the buy range for Ashok Leyland share  as per Axis Securities. The Target price for Ashok Leyland Share price stands at 223-232, which indicates more than 12% gains for the Ashok Leyland Share price. 

Also Read- HAL hits 8% upper circuit after net profit rises 52% to 4,308 crore in March quarter, revenue up 18% YoY

The trend reversal as pr Axis Securities for Ashok Leyland share price has taken place at close to 190 level.

Ashok Leyland share price broke above a 9-month consolidation zone between 192-160, reaching a high of 205 post-breakout, subsequently testing the breakout area and bouncing back, reaffirming its positive bias.

The 20 day standard moving average for Ashok Leyland share price stood at 190 and 200 day SMA stood at 177.

The Ashok Leyland share price is exhibiting a pattern of higher high-low formations on a weekly chart while maintaining position above a medium-term upward sloping trendline, suggesting a sustained uptrend, said Axis Securities.

Also Read-  Hindalco, Vedanta and Nalco shares trade near 52-week highs: What's driving the gains? — explained

 The stock's ability to maintain levels above key short and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 days) signals a positive bias in its trajectory as per Axis. 

The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above its 9EMA (exponential moving average) reference line indicates a bullish bias for Ashok Leyland share price. 

After breaking out of the consolidation zone, the Ashok Leyland share price is anticipated to sustain its upward momentum, targeting a towards 223- Rs232, said Axis Securities,

The 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages are important moving averages in technical analysis that are frequently used to evaluate trends and support/resistance levels. They shed light on both short- and long-term price trends, and changes in market mood are sometimes indicated by crossovers and linkages between these averages.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published: 16 May 2024, 04:11 PM IST
