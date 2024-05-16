Stock Market Today: Ashok Leyland share price scaled 52-week highs of ₹207.45 on the NSE on Thursday before closing at ₹206.70 levels. Ashok Leyland share price has gained more than 28% since March Lows.

Ashok Leyland share price remains momentum pick of Axis Securities who expects more than 12% gains for the stock

₹203- ₹199 remains the buy range for Ashok Leyland share as per Axis Securities. The Target price for Ashok Leyland Share price stands at ₹223-232, which indicates more than 12% gains for the Ashok Leyland Share price.

The trend reversal as pr Axis Securities for Ashok Leyland share price has taken place at close to ₹190 level.

Ashok Leyland share price broke above a 9-month consolidation zone between 192-160, reaching a high of 205 post-breakout, subsequently testing the breakout area and bouncing back, reaffirming its positive bias.

The 20 day standard moving average for Ashok Leyland share price stood at ₹190 and 200 day SMA stood at ₹177.

The Ashok Leyland share price is exhibiting a pattern of higher high-low formations on a weekly chart while maintaining position above a medium-term upward sloping trendline, suggesting a sustained uptrend, said Axis Securities.

The stock's ability to maintain levels above key short and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 days) signals a positive bias in its trajectory as per Axis.

The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above its 9EMA (exponential moving average) reference line indicates a bullish bias for Ashok Leyland share price.

After breaking out of the consolidation zone, the Ashok Leyland share price is anticipated to sustain its upward momentum, targeting a towards ₹223- Rs232, said Axis Securities,

The 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages are important moving averages in technical analysis that are frequently used to evaluate trends and support/resistance levels. They shed light on both short- and long-term price trends, and changes in market mood are sometimes indicated by crossovers and linkages between these averages.

