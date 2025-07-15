Ashok Leyland share price dips ahead of record date for 1:1 bonus share issue.

Ashok Leyland share price fell over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trading session ahead of the record date for 1:1 bonus share issue on July 16. At 11 am, the stock was trading at ₹249.30.

Ashok Leyland shares opened at ₹254 apiece on Tuesday, July 15, as compared to previous close of ₹252.95 on Monday. At 9:45, the stock touched an intraday low to ₹249.

On July 9, the company announced that it has set July 16 as the record date for determining eligibility for bonus shares. The company also stated that the bonus shares will be allotted on Thursday, July 17.

“ We wish to inform that the Allotment Committee has fixed Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for allotment of Bonus Shares. Further, in accordance with SEBI circular dated September 16, 2024, the deemed date of allotment of Bonus Shares shall be Thursday, July 17, 2025, and these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e. Friday, July 18, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Ashok Leyland bonus issue details In May 2025, Ashok Leyland announced a 1:1 bonus share issue alongside its March quarter results and dividend declaration. Under the bonus scheme, shareholders will receive one additional share for every share they currently own — a move the company last made in 2011.

The board also approved a dividend of ₹4.25 per share, resulting in a total payout of ₹1,248 crore.

For the fourth quarter, Ashok Leyland reported a 38.4 per cent increase in net profit, which rose to ₹1,246 crore from ₹900 crore in the same period the previous year. This growth was aided by a tax credit of ₹173 crore, which was absent in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenue grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,906.7 crore, while EBITDA reached ₹1,791 crore, reflecting a 12.5 per cent increase over the previous year.