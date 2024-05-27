Ashok Leyland share price gains as analysts maintain positive view after Q4 results. Should you buy the stock?
Ashok Leyland reported a net profit ₹933.69 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a 16.73% growth from ₹800 crore in the year-ago quarter, led by strong demand.
Ashok Leyland share price gained nearly 3% on Monday as brokerages maintained their bullish view on the stock after the automobile major reported its Q4 results.
