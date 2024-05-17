Ashok Leyland share price extended its rally for yet another session on Friday. Ashok Leyland share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹209.50 apiece on NSE. While climbing to its intraday high, Ashok Leyland shares touched a new lifetime high. While touching a new peak today, the Indian auto major hit a new peak for the second day. This week, Ashok Leyland share price has touched a new peak for the third time as it touched a new peak on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. According to stock market experts, Ashok Leyland shares are rising on strong Q4 results 2024 buzz after the substantial sales numbers for April 2024. Market experts said that the Indian auto major had posted a 10 percent rise in sales against its sales numbers in April last year.

Triggers for Ashok Leyland share price rally

Discussing the factors driving Ashok Leyland's share price, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities, expressed a positive outlook. He stated, "Ashok Leyland has reported a 10 percent increase in April 2024 sales compared to the previous year. The company is expected to deliver strong Q4 results 2024 next week, which is anticipated to further boost its performance. Additionally, the resurgence of the Indian economy is also expected to benefit the company. These factors, combined with the company's strong support level at ₹200, paint a promising picture for Ashok Leyland's future."

Looking ahead, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, shared his investment advice. He advised, “For existing Ashok Leyland shareholders, it is prudent to hold the stock with a target of ₹225, and a stop loss at ₹200. As for new investors, it is recommended to buy and hold Ashok Leyland shares at the current market price, with a stop loss at ₹200, for a short-term target of ₹200."

For fresh investors, Bagadia reiterated his advice, "Fresh investors can confidently buy and hold Ashok Leyland shares at the current market price, maintaining a stop loss at ₹200 for the short-term target of ₹200. This strategy is based on the company's strong performance, expected Q4 results 2024, and the overall positive market sentiment."

Ashok Leyland Q4 results 2024 date

As per the exchange filing by Ashok Leyland, the Indian auto major has declared that it would announce its Q4 results 2024 on May 24 2024.

Ashok Leyland informed about the Q4FY24 results date saying, "We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

