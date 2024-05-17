Ashok Leyland share price hits lifetime high for second straight session. More steam left?
Ashok Leyland share price touched a new lifetime high on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday this week
Ashok Leyland share price extended its rally for yet another session on Friday. Ashok Leyland share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹209.50 apiece on NSE. While climbing to its intraday high, Ashok Leyland shares touched a new lifetime high. While touching a new peak today, the Indian auto major hit a new peak for the second day. This week, Ashok Leyland share price has touched a new peak for the third time as it touched a new peak on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. According to stock market experts, Ashok Leyland shares are rising on strong Q4 results 2024 buzz after the substantial sales numbers for April 2024. Market experts said that the Indian auto major had posted a 10 percent rise in sales against its sales numbers in April last year.
